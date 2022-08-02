Red River Bancshares' (NASDAQ:RRBI) investors will be pleased with their 19% return over the last three years

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) share price is up 18% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 6.4% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Red River Bancshares was able to grow its EPS at 10% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 6% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 11.82 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:RRBI Earnings Per Share Growth August 2nd 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Red River Bancshares' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Red River Bancshares rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 7.0% over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 6%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Red River Bancshares on your watchlist. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

