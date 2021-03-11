Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RRBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RRBI was $60.95, representing a -0.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.00 and a 103.85% increase over the 52 week low of $29.90.

RRBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RRBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.83. Zacks Investment Research reports RRBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.75%, compared to an industry average of 16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RRBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

