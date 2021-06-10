Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RRBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $52.37, the dividend yield is .53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RRBI was $52.37, representing a -19.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.07 and a 43.52% increase over the 52 week low of $36.49.

RRBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RRBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.01. Zacks Investment Research reports RRBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.01%, compared to an industry average of 29.5%.

