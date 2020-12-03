Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2020

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RRBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RRBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.21, the dividend yield is .49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RRBI was $49.21, representing a -16.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $59 and a 64.58% increase over the 52 week low of $29.90.

RRBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RRBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.76. Zacks Investment Research reports RRBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.87%, compared to an industry average of -15.9%.

