Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RRBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RRBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.4, the dividend yield is .5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RRBI was $56.4, representing a -13.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.07 and a 22.34% increase over the 52 week low of $46.10.

RRBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). RRBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.34. Zacks Investment Research reports RRBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.66%, compared to an industry average of 32.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rrbi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

