Red River Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.12 per Share

Red River Bancshares declared a $0.12 quarterly cash dividend, payable June 18, 2025, to shareholders of record June 6.

Red River Bancshares, Inc. announced on May 22, 2025, that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. This dividend will be payable on June 18, 2025, to shareholders who are on record by the close of business on June 6, 2025. Red River Bancshares is the parent company of Red River Bank, established in 1999, which offers a variety of banking products and services to commercial and retail customers through 28 banking centers in Louisiana, as well as a loan and deposit production office in New Orleans.

Potential Positives

The announcement of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

This cash dividend, payable on June 18, 2025, may attract new investors seeking dividend income, potentially increasing demand for the company's stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc. maintains a strong presence in Louisiana with 28 banking centers, highlighting its established market position and ability to serve customers effectively.

Potential Negatives

The declared dividend amount of $0.12 per share may indicate limited financial flexibility or lower profitability, as a smaller dividend could suggest the company is not in a position to offer more substantial returns to shareholders.

There is no mention of growth in the dividend over time, which could raise concerns among shareholders about the company’s commitment to increasing shareholder value.

The release does not provide any details regarding the company's financial performance or outlook, which may lead to uncertainty and apprehension among investors.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend announced by Red River Bancshares?

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock.

When will the cash dividend be paid?

The cash dividend will be payable on June 18, 2025.

What is the record date for the cash dividend?

Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2025, will receive the cash dividend.

What services does Red River Bank offer?

Red River Bank provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers.

How many banking centers does Red River Bank operate?

Red River Bank operates 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana.

$RRBI Insider Trading Activity

$RRBI insiders have traded $RRBI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TEDDY RAY PRICE has made 6 purchases buying 1,585 shares for an estimated $87,806 and 0 sales.

$RRBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $RRBI stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALEXANDRIA, La., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRBI) (the “Company”) announced today that on May 22, 2025, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in an amount equal to $0.12 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on June 18, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 6, 2025.







About Red River Bancshares, Inc.







The Company is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of our commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans.







