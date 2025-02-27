Red River Bancshares, Inc. Declares 33% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.12 per Share

Red River Bancshares announced a 33% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.12 per share, payable March 20, 2025.

Red River Bancshares, Inc. announced a cash dividend of $0.12 per share, marking a 33% increase from the previous dividend of $0.09. This decision, made by the board of directors on February 27, 2025, reflects the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders while maintaining strong capital ratios. The dividend will be payable on March 20, 2025, to shareholders recorded by the close of business on March 10, 2025. Red River Bank, the company's subsidiary, provides a wide range of banking services across 28 locations in Louisiana.

Potential Positives

The board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share, representing a 33% increase from the previous dividend, highlighting strong financial performance.

The increase in dividend demonstrates a commitment to returning capital to shareholders, which may enhance investor confidence in the company's stability and growth.

The dividend is scheduled to be paid shortly, indicating strong cash flow and liquidity management.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a dividend increase may indicate that the company has limited opportunities for reinvestment in growth, potentially signaling a lack of expansion or innovation strategies.



The significant increase in the dividend may raise concerns among investors about the company's future financial flexibility and ability to maintain capital ratios while rewarding shareholders.



Declaring a dividend may distract from other key performance metrics or operational challenges that the company may be facing, which were not addressed in the press release.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Red River Bancshares?

Red River Bancshares declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share, a 33% increase from the previous $0.09 per share.

When is the cash dividend payable?

The cash dividend is payable on March 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2025.

Who announced the dividend increase at Red River Bancshares?

The dividend increase was announced by Blake Chatelain, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

How does the dividend increase reflect Red River Bancshares' strategy?

The increase demonstrates the company's focus on returning capital to shareholders while maintaining strong capital ratios.

Where can I find Red River Bank's branches?

Red River Bank operates 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana, including major areas like Alexandria, Shreveport, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans.

$RRBI Insider Trading Activity

$RRBI insiders have traded $RRBI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TEDDY RAY PRICE has made 6 purchases buying 1,425 shares for an estimated $78,321 and 0 sales.

$RRBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $RRBI stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALEXANDRIA, La., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRBI) (the “Company”) announced today that on February 27, 2025, its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock, representing a 3 cent, or 33%, increase from the quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share declared on October 24, 2024. The cash dividend is payable on March 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2025. Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are pleased to increase our dividend this quarter. The Board’s decision to increase our dividend demonstrates our continued focus on returning capital to shareholders, while maintaining our commitment to strong capital ratios.”







About Red River Bancshares, Inc.







The Company is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of our commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans.







Contact:







Julia E. Callis





Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary





318-561-4042







julia.callis@redriverbank.net





