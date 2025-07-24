Red River Bancshares, Inc. Declares 25% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Red River Bancshares announced a quarterly cash dividend increase to $0.15 per share, payable September 18, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Red River Bancshares, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, which is a 25% increase from the previous quarter's dividend of $0.12. The dividend will be payable on September 18, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of September 8, 2025. The company's President and CEO, Blake Chatelain, expressed satisfaction with the increase, highlighting the company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders while maintaining strong capital ratios. Red River Bancshares is the parent company of Red River Bank, which operates 28 banking centers in Louisiana and offers a range of financial services.

Potential Positives

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, representing a 25% increase from the previous quarter, highlighting the company's strong financial performance.

The increase in dividend reflects the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders, which can enhance investor confidence and attract new shareholders.

The dividend payment schedule indicates the company's stability and reliability in its financial operations and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Red River Bancshares' continued focus on maintaining strong capital ratios while increasing dividend payouts suggests effective financial management and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

While the company increased its dividend, the decision may raise concerns about the sustainability of future dividends if not supported by strong and consistent financial performance.

The announcement does not provide insight into the company's current financial health, potentially leaving investors uncertain about the underlying reasons for the dividend increase.

There is no mention of any strategic growth initiatives or expansion plans, which could imply a lack of vision for future profitability beyond returning capital to shareholders.

FAQ

What is the new quarterly cash dividend announced by Red River Bancshares?

The new quarterly cash dividend announced is $0.15 per share, an increase from $0.12 per share.

When will the cash dividend be payable?

The cash dividend will be payable on September 18, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the cash dividend?

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 8, 2025, are eligible to receive the cash dividend.

What did the CEO say about the dividend increase?

The CEO, Blake Chatelain, stated that the increase reflects the company's focus on returning capital to shareholders.

How many banking centers does Red River Bank operate?

Red River Bank operates a total of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RRBI Insider Trading Activity

$RRBI insiders have traded $RRBI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TEDDY RAY PRICE has made 6 purchases buying 1,585 shares for an estimated $87,806 and 0 sales.

$RRBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $RRBI stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RRBI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RRBI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

ALEXANDRIA, La., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRBI) (the “Company”) announced today that on July 24, 2025, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in an amount equal to $0.15 per share of common stock, up $0.03, or 25%, from $0.12 per share for the prior quarter. The cash dividend is payable on September 18, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 8, 2025. Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are pleased to increase our dividend this quarter. Our growing dividend reflects our continued focus on returning capital to shareholders, while remaining committed to maintaining strong capital ratios.”







About Red River Bancshares, Inc.







The Company is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of our commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans.







Contact:







Julia E. Callis





Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary





318-561-4042







julia.callis@redriverbank.net





