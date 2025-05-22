Red River Bancshares, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Agreement for 100,000 Shares at $5.1 Million

Red River Bancshares repurchased 100,000 shares for $5.1 million, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder value amid ongoing buyback program.

Quiver AI Summary

Red River Bancshares, Inc. announced on May 22, 2025, that it has entered into a stock repurchase agreement to buy back 100,000 shares of its common stock for $5.1 million. This transaction reflects a discount to the recent volume weighted average price of the stock and is part of a broader repurchase program that allows for up to $5.0 million in repurchases through the end of 2025. Following this buyback, the company has approximately $4.7 million remaining under the program. Blake Chatelain, the President and CEO, expressed the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value through this action. Red River Bancshares operates Red River Bank, which offers a range of banking services across multiple locations in Louisiana.

Potential Positives

The company executed a stock repurchase agreement for 100,000 shares at a price of $5.1 million, signaling confidence in its financial health and a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The repurchase reflects a strategic move to enhance shareholder value as indicated by the CEO's statement, reinforcing investor confidence in the company's leadership and future prospects.

The transaction is part of an existing repurchase program, demonstrating the company's proactive approach to managing its capital structure while maintaining financial flexibility with remaining capacity under the program.

Potential Negatives

The repurchase price of $5.1 million reflects a discount to the company's recent average stock price, which may indicate that the market perceives the stock as overvalued or that there are underlying issues affecting its valuation.

The announcement of the stock repurchase comes alongside a remaining capacity of only about $4.7 million under the existing repurchase program, which could signal limited financial flexibility or a lack of sufficient liquidity for future investments.

The reliance on forward-looking statements in the press release suggests that the company's future performance is uncertain and may be subject to various risks, which could undermine investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the recent stock repurchase agreement by Red River Bancshares?

Red River Bancshares announced a stock repurchase agreement for 100,000 shares at $5.1 million on May 22, 2025.

How does the recent repurchase impact shareholder value?

The repurchase reflects Red River Bancshares' commitment to increasing shareholder value, according to CEO Blake Chatelain.

What is the remaining capacity under the repurchase program?

As of May 22, 2025, Red River Bancshares had approximately $4.7 million remaining under its repurchase program.

What are forward-looking statements in this press release?

Forward-looking statements are predictions based on assumptions that may involve risks and uncertainties affecting actual results.

How can I learn more about Red River Bank's services?

Red River Bank offers a fully integrated suite of banking products tailored to commercial and retail customers across Louisiana.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RRBI Insider Trading Activity

$RRBI insiders have traded $RRBI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TEDDY RAY PRICE has made 6 purchases buying 1,585 shares for an estimated $87,806 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RRBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $RRBI stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ALEXANDRIA, La., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRBI) (the “Company”) announced today that, on May 22, 2025, the Company entered into a stock repurchase agreement with a shareholder for the repurchase by the Company of 100,000 shares of its common stock in a privately-negotiated transaction for a purchase price of $5.1 million. The purchase price reflects a discount to the 10-, 20-, and 30-day volume weighted average price on May 20, 2025. Blake Chatelain, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to complete this repurchase, which shows our continued commitment to increasing shareholder value.”





The repurchase is supplemental to the Company’s previously announced $5.0 million repurchase program in effect through December 31, 2025 (the “Repurchase Program”), and does not impact the amount of permitted repurchases thereunder. As of May 22, 2025, the Company had approximately $4.7 million of remaining capacity under the Repurchase Program.







About Red River Bancshares, Inc.







The Company is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of our commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on various facts and derived using numerous assumptions that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information about the expected benefits of the repurchase, information concerning the timing, manner, amount, and overall impact of future purchases under the repurchase program, as well as any other statement other than statements of historical fact. Words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words, or such other comparable words or phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s industry, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, you are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, the Company also disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Interested parties should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should carefully consider the risks and other factors that the Company faces. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.







Contact:







Julia Callis





Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary





318-561-4042





julia.callis@redriverbank.net



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.