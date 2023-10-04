Red River Bancshares (FRA:7RR) Price Target Increased by 6.84% to 55.61

The average one-year price target for Red River Bancshares (FRA:7RR) has been revised to 55.61 / share. This is an increase of 6.84% from the prior estimate of 52.05 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.60 to a high of 58.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.12% from the latest reported closing price of 43.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red River Bancshares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7RR is 0.03%, a decrease of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.50% to 1,657K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 164K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7RR by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 144K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7RR by 1.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 128K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 107K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7RR by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 92K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7RR by 2.94% over the last quarter.

