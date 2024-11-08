Red River Bancshares files $100M mixed securities shelf

The company may offer and sell common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, debt securities, warrants and units, in one or more offerings, up to a total dollar amount of $100M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RRBI:
- Red River Bancshares announces $2.5M private stock repurchase
- Red River Bancshares Shows Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Red River Bank selects Q2 to provide modern digital banking experience
- Red River Bancshares reports Q3 EPS $1.27 vs $1.12 last year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.