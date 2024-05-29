Red Pine Reports High-Grade Gold Intercepts

Red Pine Exploration (TSE:RPX) has released an update.

Red Pine Exploration has announced promising assay results from its 2022-2024 drilling program at the Wawa Gold Project, highlighting significant gold finds such as 5.58 g/t over 18.44 meters. With over 67,000 meters drilled, the company is optimistic about the continuation of mineralization and is preparing for an updated resource estimate in Q3, which could potentially enhance the project’s economics.

