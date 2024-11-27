Red Pine Exploration Unveils Promising Gold Prospects

Red Pine Exploration (TSE:RPX) has released an update.

Red Pine Exploration has announced promising gold assay results from its 2024 prospecting program at the War Eagle Zone in the Wawa Gold Project, Ontario. The surface prospecting revealed significant gold mineralization with high-grade samples and the discovery of new mineralized areas. The company plans to continue drilling to expand these findings and explore new targets.

