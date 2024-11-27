News & Insights

Red Pine Exploration Unveils Promising Gold Prospects

November 27, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Red Pine Exploration (TSE:RPX) has released an update.

Red Pine Exploration has announced promising gold assay results from its 2024 prospecting program at the War Eagle Zone in the Wawa Gold Project, Ontario. The surface prospecting revealed significant gold mineralization with high-grade samples and the discovery of new mineralized areas. The company plans to continue drilling to expand these findings and explore new targets.

