Red Mountain Mining Unveils Promising Nickel Discovery

November 13, 2024 — 06:13 pm EST

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (AU:RMX) has released an update.

Red Mountain Mining Ltd has announced a significant nickel discovery at their Kiabye Project, with rock chip samples revealing high levels of nickel and cobalt in previously untested areas. The discovery also includes gold leakage points along a 2km stretch, highlighting the potential for further exploration. Investors and market enthusiasts may find this development promising as the company continues to explore the lucrative gold and battery metals sector.

