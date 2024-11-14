Red Mountain Mining Suspends Trading Pending Key Announcement

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (AU:RMX) has released an update.

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (ASX: RMX) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending the release of exploration results from its Flicka Lake Project in Canada. The halt is expected to last until November 19, 2024, or until the announcement is made. This development highlights potential new findings in the company’s gold and battery metals exploration efforts.

