News & Insights

Stocks

Red Mountain Mining Suspends Trading Pending Key Announcement

November 14, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (AU:RMX) has released an update.

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (ASX: RMX) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending the release of exploration results from its Flicka Lake Project in Canada. The halt is expected to last until November 19, 2024, or until the announcement is made. This development highlights potential new findings in the company’s gold and battery metals exploration efforts.

For further insights into AU:RMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.