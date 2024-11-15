News & Insights

Red Mountain Mining Ltd Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

November 15, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (AU:RMX) has released an update.

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (ASX:RMX) successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on November 15, 2024. The company’s decisions incorporated the adoption of the remuneration report, election and re-election of directors, and approval for share issuance, signaling robust strategic planning. Investors may find these developments encouraging as the company continues to expand its foothold in the gold and battery metals exploration sector.

