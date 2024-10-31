Red Mountain Mining Launches Share Purchase Plan

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (AU:RMX) has released an update.

Red Mountain Mining Ltd is offering a Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $1.16 million, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase new shares at a 20% discount. The raised funds will be used to accelerate exploration activities at the Fry Lake and Kiabye Gold Projects. This initiative offers shareholders a chance to invest further without incurring additional costs.

