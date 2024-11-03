Red Mountain Mining Announces Share Purchase Plan

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (AU:RMX) has released an update.

Red Mountain Mining Ltd is launching a Share Purchase Plan allowing eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to buy shares at a discounted price of $0.01, aiming to raise up to $1,160,000. Participants can invest between $2,000 and $30,000 without incurring additional transaction costs. The funds will be used to accelerate exploration projects and for working capital.

