News & Insights

Stocks

Red Mountain Mining Announces New Securities Issue

October 31, 2024 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (AU:RMX) has released an update.

Red Mountain Mining Ltd has announced a securities purchase plan to issue up to 116 million fully paid ordinary shares. The offer began on October 30, 2024, and will close on November 20, 2024, with the issue date set for November 27, 2024. This move aims to raise capital and potentially enhance the company’s market position.

For further insights into AU:RMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.