Red Mountain Mining Announces New Securities Issue

Red Mountain Mining Ltd has announced a securities purchase plan to issue up to 116 million fully paid ordinary shares. The offer began on October 30, 2024, and will close on November 20, 2024, with the issue date set for November 27, 2024. This move aims to raise capital and potentially enhance the company’s market position.

