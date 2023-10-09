News & Insights

Red Monday for Cattle Futures so far

October 09, 2023 — 01:02 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Cattle are down by triple digits, with  $1 to $1.05 weakness in the fats and $1.40 to $1.72 weakness in the feeders so far. October futures enter deliveries with today’s FND. The contract had a net $1.25 loss for the week. Cash trade was mostly $182 in the South and $184 in the North. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped $1.04 on 10/05 to $250.41. 

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed Choice up $4.25 on Friday afternoon, with Select $1.01 stronger. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 628,000 head through Saturday. Weekly beef production was 2.8% larger on the week but remained 6.4% lighter than last year as slaughter ready cattle are still tight. Year to data production trails last year by 5.2%, as slaughter remains 4.5% behind last year’s pace. 

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $182.775, down $0.300,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $185.600, down $1.075,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $189.775, down $1.000,

Cash Cattle Index was $182.000, from $184.00 last week

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $246.925, down $1.450

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $249.375, down $1.500

