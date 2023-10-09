Red Monday for Cattle Futures so far

Cattle are down by triple digits, with $1 to $1.05 weakness in the fats and $1.40 to $1.72 weakness in the feeders so far. October futures enter deliveries with today’s FND. The contract had a net $1.25 loss for the week. Cash trade was mostly $182 in the South and $184 in the North. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped $1.04 on 10/05 to $250.41.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed Choice up $4.25 on Friday afternoon, with Select $1.01 stronger. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 628,000 head through Saturday. Weekly beef production was 2.8% larger on the week but remained 6.4% lighter than last year as slaughter ready cattle are still tight. Year to data production trails last year by 5.2%, as slaughter remains 4.5% behind last year’s pace.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $182.775, down $0.300,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $185.600, down $1.075,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $189.775, down $1.000,

Cash Cattle Index was $182.000, from $184.00 last week

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $246.925, down $1.450

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $249.375, down $1.500

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.