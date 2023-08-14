Red Midday in Monday Cotton Trade

Cotton futures are working 158 to 205 points lower so far to start the new week of trading, after exceeding the July highs with a bullish post-report reaction on Friday. USDA tightened projected 2024 ending stocks to 3.1 million bales from 3.8 million, but also cut projected US cotton exports 1.25 million bales due to price rationing.

The Cotlook A Index was shown at 96.7 cents/lb for 8/11, up by 80 points. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 3,956 bales sold at an average gross price of 80.96 cents/lb. The updated AWP for cotton is 70.25 cents/lb, from 70.19c last week. ICE Certified Stocks for 8/9 were 380 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 85.84, down 205 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 85.74, down 193 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 85.73, down 181 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.