Red Midday in Monday Cotton Trade

August 14, 2023 — 12:49 pm EDT

Cotton futures are working 158 to 205 points lower so far to start the new week of trading, after exceeding the July highs with a bullish post-report reaction on Friday.  USDA tightened projected 2024 ending stocks to 3.1 million bales from 3.8 million, but also cut projected US cotton exports 1.25 million bales due to price rationing. 

The Cotlook A Index was shown at 96.7 cents/lb for 8/11, up by 80 points. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 3,956 bales sold at an average gross price of 80.96 cents/lb. The updated AWP for cotton is 70.25 cents/lb, from 70.19c last week. ICE Certified Stocks for 8/9 were 380 bales. 

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 85.84, down 205 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 85.74, down 193 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 85.73, down 181 points


