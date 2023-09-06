Red Midday in Cotton Market

Cotton prices are working 107 to 183 points lower through Wednesday’s midday. The Dec contract is still 26 points above last week’s low, but is currently at a 302 point loss for the week’s move.

Census export data showed 981,064 bales were shipped during the month of July. That finished the 22/23 season with 13.056m bales of exports – compared to the WASDE estimated total of 12.8m bales.

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report had 6% of the crop remaining to set bolls as of 9/3. The report showed 32% of the crop had bolls opening, up from 25% last week and 33% on average. Cotton condition ratings improved by 5 points on the Brugler500 to 276. Almost every individual state saw worse conditions, with LA, SC, and TN down by double digits – however, TX improved by 13 and pulled up the national score.

The 9/5 Cotlook A Index remained UNCH at 100.1 cents/lb. The Seam reported 2,194 bales were sold on 9/1 for an average gross price of 78.86 cents. The AWP for cotton is 71.56 cents. ICE Certified Stocks were 352 bales on 8/31.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.07, down 169 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 87.14, down 155 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 87.26, down 134 points

