Red Midday in Corn Market

The front month corn futures are trading with midday losses of 2 1/2 to 4 cents. March holds a 13 cent carry over Dec, but has dropped below the $5 mark.

The weekly Export Inspections report had 398k MT of corn shipped for the week that ended 8/10. That was near last week’s volume but below the 540k MT shipped during the same week last year. Accumulated corn exports were reported at 35.610 MMT or 1.402 bbu. That is 86.3% of the WASDE full year forecast at the weekly level.

Brazil’s 2nd crop harvest reached 72.8% complete, compared to 83.4% at this time last year.

USDA’s August reports reduced the new crop corn yield estimate by 2.4 bpa to 175.1. That set output at 15.111 billion bushels but USDA also loosened carryin by 55 mbu. USDA cut new crop usage by 95 mbu, tightening stocks by 60 mbu to 2.202 billion. Old crop carryout on the global stage was 1.6 MMT looser at 298 MMT. Ending stocks were 3 MMT tighter to 311, compared to the 314 MMT expected going in.

Sep 23 Corn is at $4.72 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.12 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.84, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.97 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

