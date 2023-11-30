Red Midday for Soybeans

Beans are fading with fractional to 2 ½ cent losses across the front months for Thursday. The Jan contract has printed a 30 ½ cent range. Soymeal futures are mostly lower, though the Dec contract is up $2.50 during the delivery process. Soybean Oil is also 26 to 46 points in the red.

USDA’s FAS reported 1.895 MMT of soybeans were sold for export during the week that ended 11/23. That was above the expected range of estimates led by sales to China and unknown. The report included 452k MT of previously announced business. The season’s commitments reached 1.137 bbu, compared to 1.36 bbu at the same time last year.

Soymeal sales were reported at 64,573 MT for the week, which was below the range of estimates and a MY low. USDA had 735 MT of soy oil sales.

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.45 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.87 1/8, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.63 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans are at $13.75 3/4, down 3 cents,

