Red Midday for Monday Hog Trade

Lean hog futures have a $1 range on the day with time spent on both sides. Current quotes are mixed but mostly lower within 32 cents of UNCH. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price dropped by $1.82 this morning to $78.92. The CME Lean Hog Index was 17c stronger for 3/13 at $82.19.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday morning was shown at $9523, up by $1.76. USDA reported pork production for the week at 533m lbs. That was up 2.7m from the week prior but was a 1.6% drop vs the same week last year. Hog slaughter was 2.47m head for the week, a 0.6% increase over last week but 1% below the same week last year.

April 24 Hogs are at $86.600, down $0.325,

May 24 Hogs are at $93.075, down $0.100

April 24 Pork Cutout is at $93.150, up $0.550,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.