News & Insights

Stocks

Red Midday for Monday Hog Trade

March 18, 2024 — 02:38 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Lean hog futures have a $1 range on the day with time spent on both sides. Current quotes are mixed but mostly lower within 32 cents of UNCH. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price dropped by $1.82 this morning to $78.92. The CME Lean Hog Index was 17c stronger for 3/13 at $82.19. 

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday morning was shown at $9523, up by $1.76. USDA reported pork production for the week at 533m lbs. That was up 2.7m from the week prior but was a 1.6% drop vs the same week last year. Hog slaughter was 2.47m head for the week, a 0.6% increase over last week but 1% below the same week last year. 

April 24 Hogs  are at $86.600, down $0.325,

May 24 Hogs  are at $93.075, down $0.100

April 24 Pork Cutout  is at $93.150, up $0.550,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.