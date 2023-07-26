Red Midday for Hog Futures

The midweek weakness has the board back to net lower for the week’s move, as futures are fading 22 to 92 cents so far. The National Average Base Hog price increased another $3.97 to $106.15 in the Wednesday morning report. The CME Lean Hog Index increased another 66 cents to $105.26 or 7/24.

Monthly Cold Storage data from NASS had pork supplies at 490.192m lbs in June. That was an 8% drop from May and a 7 month low. Belly supplies were reported at the tightest since Jan at 70.57m lbs.

Pork cutout futures are down by $0.45 to $0.95 at midday. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was another 9 cents weaker in the AM report to $112.97. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 477k head for a weekly total of 933,000. That compares to 909k head last week and 920k head during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $101.300, down $0.350,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $83.400, down $0.975

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $108.700, down $0.950,

