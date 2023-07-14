Red Midday for Friday Cotton

The cotton futures market is down by 12 to 45 points at midday. Dec futures have stayed in a 150 point range so far, but are near their lows for the session after a morning fade.

The weekly FAS Export Sales report showed 23k RBs of cotton export sales for the week that ended 7/6. That was the weakest sale since net cancelations in December. New crop sales were shown at 51k RBs for a net forward book of 2.309 million. That is half the forward sales volume from the same time last season.

The Cotlook A Index was 20 points lower to 91.90 cents/lb on 7/13. The Seam reported 6,488 bales sold on 7/12 for an average gross price of 73.97 cents. The AWP was lowered 56 points to 64.94 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 8,926 bales as of 7/10.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 81.23, down 45 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 81.35, down 40 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 81.36, down 37 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.