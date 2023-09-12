News & Insights

Red Midday for Cattle Trade

September 12, 2023

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Live cattle futures are trading mostly weaker, save for a 5 cent gain in the Dec contract. October is down by 30 cents so far. Feeder cattle futures are currently 7 to 95 cents in the red. USDA confirmed cash trade last week was near $180 for the South, and near $290 in the beef for the North. The 9/08 CME Feeder Cattle Index increased by $1.21 to $250.42. 

The USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef report saw mixed quotes this morning with Choice up 24 cents and Select $1.72 lower. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 125k head for Monday. That is 1,000 more than the same Monday last year. 

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $184.000, down $0.225,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $188.400, up $0.125,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $192.475, down $0.250,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $255.450, down $0.775

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $261.400, down $0.050

