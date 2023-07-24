Red Midday for Cattle Market

Monday’s cattle prices are 65 to 85 cents higher in the 2024 delivery months, as the nearby contracts are trading 17 to 62 cents in the red. Cash trade was reported at $188 in the north last week, up $2-3, with the South reported $180-$181.

Feeder cattle are down by triple digits through midday with a loss of as much as $1.92. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction review showed 6,700 head were sold, with 49/47% steer/heifers and 36% above 600#s. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 65 cents weaker on 7/19 at $237.83.

The NASS CoF report showed 11.204 million cattle were in feedlots as of 7/1, and the entirety of the herd was 95.9m head. Figures were down 1.8% and 2.7% from last year respectively. NASS reported 4.05 million replacement heifers, down 100k head yr/yr, and the heifer on feed ratio was 39.89% - a the most on record going back to January 2012.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Monday at $303.56 and $278.34 for both Choice and Select respectively. That was an 82c increase and a $1.61 increase. USDA estimated the week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 628k head through Saturday. That is down from 633k last week and from 663k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $179.575, down $0.450,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $181.250, down $0.650,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $184.975, down $0.200,

Cash Cattle Index was $180.000, from $178.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $244.050, down $1.875

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $247.675, down $1.600

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.