News & Insights

Stocks

Red Midday for Cattle Futures

September 13, 2023 — 12:48 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Fat cattle prices are down by $0.45 to $1.10 led by the October contract’s 0.6% loss. Feeders are down by triple digits. USDA confirmed some light trade in NE, though volumes were too weak to establish a trend. The 9/08 CME Feeder Cattle Index increased by $1.21 to $250.42. 

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report had mixed quotes in the Wednesday AM update. Choice was down by 16 cents and Select was $1.24 stronger. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 127k head, for a weekly total of 252k head. That is down 3k head from the same week last year.  

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $182.900, down $1.250,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $187.625, down $0.825,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $192.075, down $0.550,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $254.100, down $1.225

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $259.475, down $1.775

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.