Red Midday for Cattle Futures

Fat cattle prices are down by $0.45 to $1.10 led by the October contract’s 0.6% loss. Feeders are down by triple digits. USDA confirmed some light trade in NE, though volumes were too weak to establish a trend. The 9/08 CME Feeder Cattle Index increased by $1.21 to $250.42.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report had mixed quotes in the Wednesday AM update. Choice was down by 16 cents and Select was $1.24 stronger. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 127k head, for a weekly total of 252k head. That is down 3k head from the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $182.900, down $1.250,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $187.625, down $0.825,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $192.075, down $0.550,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $254.100, down $1.225

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $259.475, down $1.775

