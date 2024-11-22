News & Insights

Red Metal Updates Sybella Conference Presentation Details

November 22, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited has revised its Sybella Conference Presentation, updating critical details on mineral resource estimates and project throughput. The amendments include clarifying the inferred category of mineral resources and confirming the operational status of referenced copper heap leach projects. These updates aim to provide clearer insights for investors and stakeholders.

