Red Metal Resources Streamlines Capital Structure

Red Metal Resources Ltd. has successfully completed a share consolidation, reducing total shares from over 54 million to approximately 18 million, and is now launching a private placement to raise up to $270,000 for working capital. Additionally, the company plans to settle $630,000 in debt by issuing new shares, with both the offering and debt settlement expected to finalize by May 31st.

