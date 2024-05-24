News & Insights

Stocks
RMESF

Red Metal Resources Streamlines Capital Structure

May 24, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMES) has released an update.

Red Metal Resources Ltd. has successfully completed a share consolidation, reducing total shares from over 54 million to approximately 18 million, and is now launching a private placement to raise up to $270,000 for working capital. Additionally, the company plans to settle $630,000 in debt by issuing new shares, with both the offering and debt settlement expected to finalize by May 31st.

For further insights into TSE:RMES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RMESF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.