Red Metal Resources Expands Investor Reach and Portfolio

November 20, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMES) has released an update.

Red Metal Resources Ltd. has engaged two strategic partners, Investment-Zirkel-München and Free Market Media Ltd., to enhance investor awareness and digital marketing efforts across Europe and online platforms. Additionally, the company has successfully acquired a significant portion of mineral claims in Quebec, bolstering its exploration portfolio. These moves are part of Red Metal’s broader strategy to grow and attract a diverse range of investors.

