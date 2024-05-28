News & Insights

Red Metal Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Private Offering

May 28, 2024 — 01:29 pm EDT

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMES) has released an update.

Red Metal Resources Ltd. has reported significant strategic financial activities, including a share consolidation at a ratio of one new share for every three old shares, coupled with a non-brokered private placement targeting $270,000 in proceeds. Additionally, the company plans to settle $630,000 of debt through the issuance of shares, with both the placement and debt settlement expected to complete by May 31st.

