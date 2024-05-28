Red Metal Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Private Offering

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMES) has released an update.

Red Metal Resources Ltd. has reported significant strategic financial activities, including a share consolidation at a ratio of one new share for every three old shares, coupled with a non-brokered private placement targeting $270,000 in proceeds. Additionally, the company plans to settle $630,000 of debt through the issuance of shares, with both the placement and debt settlement expected to complete by May 31st.

For further insights into TSE:RMES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.