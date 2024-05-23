Red Metal Limited’s Voting Power Declines

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited has reported a change in its substantial holding in Maronan Metals Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 52.98% to 46.12%. Despite the shift in voting power, the number of ordinary shares held by Red Metal Limited remains unchanged at 84,500,000. This update follows the previous notification made to the company earlier in the year.

