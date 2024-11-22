News & Insights

Red Metal Limited’s Director Increases Stake with New Options

November 22, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding interest of its director, Russell Barwick, who has acquired 2.5 million new options as approved by shareholders at the recent Annual General Meeting. This move increases Barwick’s holdings to over 4.7 million shares, signaling strategic confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects potential growth and stability within the company.

