Red Metal Limited Updates Director’s Holdings

Red Metal Limited announced a change in the interest of its director, Russell Barwick, as 500,000 incentive options expired unexercised. This adjustment leaves Barwick with 4,782,742 shares and a range of options set to expire between 2025 and 2027. The change highlights the dynamic nature of director holdings and offers insights into the company’s stock option strategies.

