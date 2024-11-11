Red Metal Limited Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited announced that all seven resolutions proposed during their annual general meeting were successfully passed by a majority vote. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s current strategies and management. Investors in Red Metal may find this endorsement a positive indicator of future performance and operational stability.

