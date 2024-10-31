Red Metal Limited Lists 60 Million Securities on ASX

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited has announced the quotation of 60 million ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective November 1, 2024. This move marks a significant step for the company in expanding its market presence and potentially increasing its stock liquidity. Investors keen on the mining sector may find this development noteworthy as it could influence Red Metal’s market performance.

