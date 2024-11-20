Red Metal Limited Issues Incentive Options to Boost Growth

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited has issued 15.2 million incentive options to its directors and staff, exercisable at 14 cents, with an expiration date in November 2027. This strategic move aims to motivate key personnel and aligns with the company’s growth objectives under ASX listing rules. Investors might find this an interesting development as it reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding and retaining its talent.

