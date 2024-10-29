Red Metal Limited Expands Share Purchase Plan

News & Insights

October 29, 2024

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited has announced an update to its Share Purchase Plan, increasing the amount to be raised from eligible shareholders. This move is likely aimed at bolstering the company’s financial position and facilitating growth initiatives. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity to participate in the company’s future prospects.

