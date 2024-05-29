Red Metal Limited Expands Share Listing

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited has announced the application for quotation of 750 new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX under the code RDM, with the issue date of May 29, 2024. This new announcement indicates the company’s intention to expand its presence in the financial market.

For further insights into AU:RDM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.