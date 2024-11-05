Red Metal Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited has reported a significant increase in director Joshua Pitt’s shareholding, with the acquisition of 947,899 ordinary shares, bringing his total to over 27.6 million shares. This transaction highlights a strong vote of confidence from the director, potentially boosting investor interest in the company. The acquisition was made through on-market purchases, reflecting the director’s bullish outlook on the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:RDM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.