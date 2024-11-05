News & Insights

Red Metal Limited Director Increases Shareholding

November 05, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited has reported a significant increase in director Joshua Pitt’s shareholding, with the acquisition of 947,899 ordinary shares, bringing his total to over 27.6 million shares. This transaction highlights a strong vote of confidence from the director, potentially boosting investor interest in the company. The acquisition was made through on-market purchases, reflecting the director’s bullish outlook on the company’s future performance.

