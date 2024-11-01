News & Insights

Red Metal Limited Director Increases Shareholding

November 01, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited’s director, Russell Barwick, increased his shareholding by acquiring 300,000 additional shares through a Share Purchase Plan, bringing his total share count to 4,782,742. This move reflects confidence in the company’s future prospects and could influence investor sentiment positively, making Red Metal’s stock a point of interest for market watchers.

