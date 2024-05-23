News & Insights

Red Light Holland’s Mushroom Kits Hit Costco Shelves

May 23, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Red Light Holland (TSE:TRIP) has released an update.

Red Light Holland Corp. has announced the launch of its Happy Caps 2kg ‘Mega Block’ Mushroom Home Grow Kits at 67 Costco locations across Canada. This move, part of a strategic partnership with Costco, marks a significant expansion for the company’s subsidiary, Happy Caps, and solidifies its position as a leader in the mushroom home grow kit industry. Over 20,000 units have been shipped, indicating the company’s capabilities in scaling and distribution.

