Red Light Holland Teams Up with Irvine Labs

Red Light Holland (TSE:TRIP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Red Light Holland has partnered with Irvine Labs to produce cost-efficient microdosing psilocybin capsules, leveraging Irvine’s FDA-compliant and DEA-registered facilities. This strategic collaboration aims to advance Red Light Holland’s research and expand their market reach with high-quality psilocybin products.

For further insights into TSE:TRIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.