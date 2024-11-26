Red Light Holland Teams Up with Irvine Labs

Red Light Holland (TSE:TRIP) has released an update.
Red Light Holland has partnered with Irvine Labs to produce cost-efficient microdosing psilocybin capsules, leveraging Irvine’s FDA-compliant and DEA-registered facilities. This strategic collaboration aims to advance Red Light Holland’s research and expand their market reach with high-quality psilocybin products.
