Red Light Holland Advances Psilocybin Extraction

May 27, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Red Light Holland (TSE:TRIP) has released an update.

Red Light Holland has announced the successful completion of the initial phase of natural psilocybin extraction, a significant step in their collaboration with PharmAla Biotech. This milestone enables the company to move forward with the optimization and validation of their extraction process, aiming to produce high-quality, natural-source Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The company, known for its production and sale of functional mushrooms and psilocybin truffles, emphasizes its commitment to psychedelic research and the advancement of its scalable production capabilities.

