Red Lake Gold Launches Ontario Gold Exploration

May 28, 2024 — 02:10 pm EDT

Red Lake Gold Inc (TSE:RGLD) has released an update.

Red Lake Gold Inc. has initiated a field exploration program at their Whirlwind Jack Gold Project in Ontario, aiming to uncover the potential gold-bearing extensions of a known regional fault line. The environmentally conscious exploration, conducted by Fladgate Exploration Consulting Corporation, will involve extensive soil sampling along a magnetic low corridor that could indicate gold prospectivity. The results of this program may set the stage for further exploratory work, funded by recent financing efforts by the company.

