Red Lake Gold Faces Postal Strike Challenges

December 05, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Red Lake Gold Inc (TSE:RGLD) has released an update.

Red Lake Gold Inc. has announced potential disruptions in delivering meeting materials to shareholders due to an ongoing postal strike. The company is relying on exemptions to continue with its annual general meeting as planned. Shareholders can access the necessary documents online and continue to vote their shares.

