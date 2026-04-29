Red Hot Sandisk and 4 Other Earnings Charts This Week

This is the biggest week for S&P 500 earnings of the first quarter earnings season. A third of the index will report earnings, including five out of the seven Magnificent 7 companies.

While 4 of the Mag 7 companies reported on the same day, Apr 29, 2026, a fifth Mag 7 company, Apple, will report the next day. Is Apple still relevant to investors?

AI Revolution Trade Heats Up

But it’s not just about the Mag 7 stocks. The AI Revolution stocks that are in chips and AI infrastructure have been red hot in 2026. Several of these will report earnings this week, including Sandisk and MasTec.

Sandisk is one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street. Over the last year, shares are up 3006%. Even if you didn’t buy it until 2026, the shares are up 322% year-to-date.

Earnings are also soaring. Sandisk made just $2.99 in fiscal 2025. But this year, the Zacks Consensus is looking for $41.50, or a gain of 1,287%.

That is some remarkable growth.

Will earnings boost these stocks to new highs this week?

Sandisk and 4 Other Companies to Watch This Week

1. Sandisk Corp. (SNDK) has beat 4 quarters in a row. Even though shares of Sandisk are up 322% year-to-date, it still has an attractive valuation. Sandisk trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.8. Can Sandisk shares continue to rally?

2. Apple Inc. (AAPL) has an excellent earnings surprise record. It has only missed one time in 5 years and that miss was in 2023. Shares of Apple are down 0.4% year-to-date. However, it’s still an expensive stock. Apple has a forward P/E of 31.4. CEO Tim Cook is stepping down in September. Will this earnings report be tempered by Cook’s departure later this year?

3. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) has an excellent earnings surprise track record. Agnico Eagle Mines has only missed two times in the last five years and they were in 2021 and 2022. Thanks to record gold prices, earnings are expected to jump 56.8% this year. Agnico Eagle Mines is up 11.6% year-to-date. Is Agnico Eagle Mines a deal?

4. MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) is an earnings all-star. It has only missed on earnings one time in the last five years. MasTec last missed on earnings in 2023. Shares of MasTec are up 72.6% year-to-date and have hit new all-time highs. It’s now trading at 45x forward earnings. That’s not cheap. Will MasTec beat again?

5. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) missed last quarter, but before that miss, had beaten 15 quarters in a row. Despite higher fuel prices, earnings are expected to rise 10.9% this year. But shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises are down 8.3% year-to-date. It’s cheap. Royal Caribbean trades with a forward P/E of 14.9. Will Royal Caribbean turn it around this quarter?

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Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.